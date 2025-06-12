GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search
spot_img
AccueilNewsCompanyIndia: Plane crash on flight to London, 242 passengers on board

India: Plane crash on flight to London, 242 passengers on board

Company
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.
Inde : crash d'un avion à destination de Londres, 242 passagers à bord
Inde : crash d'un avion à destination de Londres, 242 passagers à bord
- Publicité-

A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Air India, operating flight AI-171 to London Gatwick, crashed this Thursday shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

The plane, registered as VT-ANB, took off at 1:38 PM (local time) before losing contact with the control tower five minutes later, having only reached an altitude of 190 meters. According to several witnesses, the aircraft flew over a residential area before crashing into a building housing doctors in Meghani Nagar, not far from the airport. A violent explosion, followed by a fuel-fed fire, caused thick black smoke visible from several kilometers away.

Among the people on board were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian. Rumors also mention the presence of Vijay Rupani, former Chief Minister of Gujarat, but this information is yet to be confirmed.

Rescue teams were quickly deployed: more than seven fire trucks, ambulances, and 90 members of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) responded to the scene. An emergency medical center was set up, and the injured were transferred to nearby hospitals. No official estimate has been provided yet, but Reuters reports “many fatalities,” and local media mention at least 30 bodies found, with several people still trapped under the rubble.

This tragedy marks the first fatal accident involving a Boeing 787 since it entered service in 2011. Ahmedabad Airport has suspended all operations until further notice.

Air India expressed its condolences through its chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and has set up a helpline center for families. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu stated he was “shocked and devastated,” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer offered their support to the grieving families. Home Minister Amit Shah is overseeing the rescue operations with local authorities.

- Publicité-

An investigation is underway. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and Boeing technicians are examining the black boxes. Initial findings rule out adverse weather conditions and lean towards the hypothesis of a technical incident or engine failure.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: Singer Oluwa Kemy becomes a mom for the second time (video)

Benin

Brouille Axel Merryl – Kim Makosso: Maa Bio’s Sharp Advice to End It

Ivory Coast

Côte d’Ivoire – 2025 election: a delegation from the African Union visits Laurent Gbagbo

Benin

Wafu Cup U20 Ghana 2025 Prep: Draw between U20 Éperviers and Guépards

Ivory Coast

Tidjane Thiam at RHDP: “I have no Ivorian blood on my hands” (video)

Benin

Benin: Patrick Armand Pognon sets Steve Mounié straight and demands a public apology

Benin

Ivory Coast: a former chief of protocol for Guillaume Soro sentenced to 5 years in prison

Ivory Coast

Manadja Confirmed: from the Ivorian music scene to a security guard job in the United States?

Benin

Benin – PRD-UP Merger: Lawyer Landry Adélakoun Warns of a Legal Imbroglio and Points to the MISP

Ivory Coast

Death of Éric Didia: these 2 serious illnesses that took the host Roro

VIEW ALL FEEDS