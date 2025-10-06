Inauguration of the Wadagni–Talata duo: Parakou is set to welcome more than 7,000 participants on Saturday

The Parakou multi-sports stadium will this weekend be the scene of a major political event: the inauguration of the duo Romuald Wadagni – Mariam Chabi Talata, chosen by the presidential movement to carry its colors in the April 2026 presidential election.

More than 7,000 activists and supporters from across the country are expected for this symbolic ceremony in the city of Kobourou.

With just days to go before the event, preparations are in full swing. The booths of the two major parties of the movement – the Bloc Républicain (BR) and the Union Progressiste le Renouveau (UPR) – are being set up, while the stands reserved for observers are taking shape.

“Preparations are going well. Around 7,000 people are expected and everything is almost ready for the event to take place in calm, peace and for the victory of our duo,” said Daouda Saka Mere, mayor of N’Dali and a Bloc Républicain official, as reported by La Nation.

The ceremony program

The day will open with official speeches, including one by Minister of State Abdoulaye Bio Tchané, representing the government. This will be followed by the official presentation of the Wadagni–Talata duo, the highlight of the event.

The validation will be done “by acclamation,” the mayor of N’Dali specified, underlining the desire to reflect popular support and the unity of the movement around the chosen ticket.

After this stage, Romuald Wadagni and Mariam Chabi Talata will take the floor to share their vision and the main outlines of their commitment.

Between politics and symbolism

While Romuald Wadagni is sometimes described as a technocrat “not very political,” his track record inspires confidence, notably because of his closeness to outgoing President Patrice Talon and his central role in the country’s economic management for nearly ten years.

“He is not political in the strict sense, but he is not outside politics. His actions have always supported the parties,” insists Daouda Saka Mere, confident that this new term will be “better than the one that is ending, thanks to the candidate’s youth and energy.”

The expected mobilization, both regional and national, should set the tone for a campaign in which the movement aims to play the cards of continuity and renewal through the Wadagni–Talata duo.