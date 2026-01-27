“If tomorrow I leave tomorrow, …,” the actress Halima Gadji’s final wish

Revealed by the hit series Mistress of a Married Man, the Senegalese actress Halima Gadji died on Monday, January 26, 2026, from an illness. The announcement of her passing, relayed by the media and social networks, is accompanied by a reminder of a spiritual message she left in life, today seen as her final will.

La suite après la publicité

Benin Web TV 2.0 is available New experience: community, comments and live news. Discover BWTV 2.0

Emotion runs high in Africa since the announcement of Halima Gadji’s death. An iconic actress of Senegalese television fiction, Halima Gadji built a career marked by strong roles and the public’s sincere attachment. The public did not hesitate to express their sadness and mourning.

Known to the general public for her notable performance in Mistress of a Married Man, Halima Gadji had managed to deliver a nuanced and intense performance. Through this highly watched series, she helped bring to the screen sensitive themes, sparking debates and reflections within Senegalese society and in the diaspora.

Since the announcement of her passing, tributes, prayers and testimonies have flooded social media. Artists, ordinary people and fans unanimously praise the talent, simplicity and humanity of the woman who has become, over the years, an indispensable face of television.

A message of faith that became a moral testament

Beyond her career, it is a personal message left by the actress that now shakes public opinion. At the time of announcing her death, several media outlets recalled a request made by Halima Gadji during her lifetime, imbued with faith, humility and wisdom.

« If tomorrow I leave, I simply ask you to perform two rak’ahs for me and to forgive me… », she wrote. Simple words, but heavy with meaning, which now resonate as a moral and spiritual testament.

Widely shared and discussed, this message sparked a wave of prayers and calls for forgiveness, in accordance with the will expressed by the actress. For many, Halima Gadji leaves the earthly stage with the same discretion and depth that marked her life and career, leaving the image of a woman attached to what matters.