“I didn’t just hear about it, I lived it,” Kerozen shares the miracle of the Virgin Mary in his life.

The Ivorian singer Kerozen shared a testimony of faith and gratitude towards the Virgin Mary in an interview with Actu People.

In an emotional statement that went viral on social media, the Ivorian artist Kerozen recounted a significant spiritual episode in his life. It was a moment of prayer addressed to the Virgin Mary that, according to him, changed the course of his musical career.

Avoiding any dogmatic stance, the singer calls for respect towards everyone’s religious beliefs, while delivering a personal testimony filled with sincerity and gratitude.

The Day Everything Changed

“I didn’t even know how to recite the ‘Hail Mary'”, admits Kerozen, whose real name is Yobo Constant Joël. In 2016, just back from Switzerland and in a critical financial situation, he went to the Saint Viateur church with his last 5,000 CFA francs. That day, he decided to speak directly to “Maman Marie,” the Virgin revered in Catholic tradition, to ask her to intercede for his new song: Mon heure a sonné.

Kneeling, candle lit, faith intact despite the mockery of some present worshippers, the artist offered a simple and direct prayer, without embellishment. A few days later, the song became a national hit, propelling Kerozen to star status.

A Lived Faith, Not Recited

“I am not Catholic, but a Christian,” he insists. Yet, it was indeed to the Virgin Mary that he turned, acknowledging today her role in this decisive turning point. He emphasizes loudly: “I didn’t hear people say Maman Marie acts, I experienced it.”

His account is not an attempt at evangelization, but rather a call for tolerance: “We must respect each person’s religious choices.” In a world where confessional tensions can quickly escalate, Kerozen’s message resonates as a hymn to personal faith and spiritual freedom.

An Inspiring Testimony

This testimony comes at a time when many African celebrities are beginning to openly embrace their spirituality, sometimes at the risk of criticism.

For Kerozen, faith is neither a slogan nor a temporary refuge, but an anchor that saved him when he hit rock bottom.

His story inspires not only with its sincerity but also with its strength of conviction. Through his words, the artist reminds us that before the spotlights, the microphones, and the fans, there was a man in distress, a prayer, and a song that would change his destiny.