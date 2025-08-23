Houègbo: arrest of a robber, three accomplices on the run

- Publicité-

The Houègbo district police station conducted, on the night of Tuesday, August 19 to Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the apprehension of a suspect for armed robbery.

It all started with an alert given by a motorcycle taxi driver, a victim of a hold-up in Colli Dogoudo, during which his motorcycle was snatched away by a group of armed individuals.

Upon receipt of the complaint, the law enforcement officers set up a containment system on the main escape routes. At 03:12, four men riding on two motorcycles attempted to break through a checkpoint.

Thanks to the vigilance of the agents, one of them was immobilized, while the other three fled, abandoning their vehicles.

The suspect, a cattle herder residing in Bohicon, admitted to the facts and identified his accomplices. A machete was also found in his possession during a search.

According to a statement released this Wednesday by the Republican Police, the suspect is currently in custody for the purposes of the investigation. The search continues to apprehend the other three fugitives.