Greece: Rafa Benítez expected to take charge at Panathinaikos

Free since leaving Celta Vigo, the former coach of Real Madrid and Liverpool is about to sign with Panathinaïkos. He would thus become the highest-paid coach in the history of Greek football.

Rafa Benítez is about to return to the fray. According to several European media outlets, the Spanish coach is set to become Panathinaïkos’s new manager, where he will sign a two-year contract and become the highest-paid coach in the history of Greek football.

Unattached since leaving Celta Vigo in March 2024, the former coach of Real Madrid and Liverpool will try to revive his career in Athens. According to the Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf, Benítez has reportedly agreed to a contract valued at £3.47 million, following a meeting in London with the club president, Giannis Alafouzos.

Panathinaïkos, currently seventh in the Greek championship with nine points from six matches, trails PAOK by eight points but has a game in hand. The Athens club, one of the country’s most decorated, hasn’t been crowned Greek champion since 2010 and has lifted the trophy only twice since the start of the century. Benítez’s arrival thus marks an ambitious turning point for the Greens, determined to return to the heights of Greek football.