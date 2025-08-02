BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Grand-Popo: a tree mysteriously catches fire in an elementary school

Grand-Popo: a tree mysteriously catches fire in an elementary school

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

An occurrence as disturbing as it is inexplicable has taken place in the courtyard of the Public Primary School (EPP) Group D of Grand-Popo, in the Mono department.

In broad daylight, a tree described as “alive and soft” suddenly caught fire, with no apparent source of the flame could be identified.

According to testimonies gathered on site by Oxygène Bénin, the fire started at the trunk, devoid of any kitchen utensils, charcoal, or any other flammable material that might explain the combustion. “There were no kitchen utensils, nor match sticks”, shared a local resident, who directly witnessed the incident.

The unusual spectacle attracted a crowd of onlookers, among which some were hoping for the fire to put itself out, while others expressed their fear of it spreading to other areas of the school.

The tree in question, according to the local residents, is the biggest and most imposing one in the entire school, which intensifies the unease caused by this incident.

In a context where rational explanations are insufficient, local voices are resorting to supernatural interpretations. Multiple witnesses brought up the possibility that “witches” or occult forces might be behind the fire.

- Publicité-

This hypothesis, albeit belonging to the domain of beliefs, reflects the feeling of helplessness and anxiety experienced by the community.

The local authorities have been promptly informed of the situation. A team of experts is expected in the next few days to conduct thorough examinations of the tree and attempt to determine, scientifically, the causes of this rare phenomenon.

As the investigation’s results are awaited, the mystery remains unsolved, continuing to fuel rumors, speculations, and concerns in the Grand-Popo commune.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: Who is Nestor Dako, this discreet confidant of Boni Yayi who passed away in Europe?

Benin

Cotonou: six individuals arrested for stealing water meters from SONEB

Benin

65 years of Benin’s independence: the official ceremony program

Benin

“I suffer from our disagreements, I struggle not to see him anymore,” Patrice Talon on Candide Azannaï

Benin

National Day of Benin: Patrice Talon kicks off the festivities with the laying of the wreath

Benin

65 years of Benin’s independence: Patrice Talon kicks off the celebrations following the wreath laying

Benin

Claudy Siar in Benin for August 1st: Between deep emotion and historical recognition

Benin

“I ask the Beninese to forgive my shortcomings,” Patrice Talon (video)

Benin

“I worked in good faith even if I may have made mistakes,” Patrice Talon

Benin

“I gave my best, I went to the end of my efforts,” Patrice Talon

VIEW ALL FEEDS