Grand-Popo: a tree mysteriously catches fire in an elementary school

An occurrence as disturbing as it is inexplicable has taken place in the courtyard of the Public Primary School (EPP) Group D of Grand-Popo, in the Mono department.

In broad daylight, a tree described as “alive and soft” suddenly caught fire, with no apparent source of the flame could be identified.

According to testimonies gathered on site by Oxygène Bénin, the fire started at the trunk, devoid of any kitchen utensils, charcoal, or any other flammable material that might explain the combustion. “There were no kitchen utensils, nor match sticks”, shared a local resident, who directly witnessed the incident.

The unusual spectacle attracted a crowd of onlookers, among which some were hoping for the fire to put itself out, while others expressed their fear of it spreading to other areas of the school.

The tree in question, according to the local residents, is the biggest and most imposing one in the entire school, which intensifies the unease caused by this incident.

In a context where rational explanations are insufficient, local voices are resorting to supernatural interpretations. Multiple witnesses brought up the possibility that “witches” or occult forces might be behind the fire.

This hypothesis, albeit belonging to the domain of beliefs, reflects the feeling of helplessness and anxiety experienced by the community.

The local authorities have been promptly informed of the situation. A team of experts is expected in the next few days to conduct thorough examinations of the tree and attempt to determine, scientifically, the causes of this rare phenomenon.

As the investigation’s results are awaited, the mystery remains unsolved, continuing to fuel rumors, speculations, and concerns in the Grand-Popo commune.