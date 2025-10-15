Golden Boy 2025: the list of 25 finalists revealed

Italian magazine Tuttosport has revealed the list of players still in contention for the 2025 Golden Boy, awarded to the best young footballer under 21 playing in Europe. A major favorite to take the title, Parisian Désiré Doué is part of the group.

Who will succeed Lamine Yamal? Winner of the previous edition, the Barça prodigy is not eligible for the 2025 Golden Boy. The award honors the best young player under 21 playing in Europe. While waiting to find out the trophy’s winner, who will be announced at a ceremony in Turin at the start of December, Tuttosport, the Italian magazine organizing the prize, has revealed the list of the 25 candidates still in the running.

The PSG player, tipped as the clear favorite to win, is on the list. His teammates Warren Zaïre-Emery and Senny Mayulu are also included. Pau Cubarsi (Barça), Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid), Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham), as well as Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City) are also in the group.

