FIFA: no more October international break starting in 2026
BeninNigeria

FIFA: no more October international break starting in 2026

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Des joueurs du Nigeria et du Bénin@megasports
FIFA has confirmed there will be no October international break in 2026, responding to clubs’ recurring complaints about too-frequent interruptions at the start of the season.

It’s official! Starting in 2026, there will no longer be an October international break. FIFA has decided to remove this international pause to answer clubs’ recurring complaints about too-frequent interruptions at the start of the season.

The idea is to extend the first international window, like the one we just experienced, to avoid a second one in mid-October.

The proposed period runs from September 21 to October 6, during which national teams will be able to play four matches.

However, the third international break in November will be kept, with two more matches scheduled between November 9 and 17.

These changes will affect the new Champions League schedule, which will now start earlier, between September 8 and 10.

