BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Fatal accident on the Cotonou-Badekparou axis: three deaths and one serious injury

Fatal accident on the Cotonou-Badekparou axis: three deaths and one serious injury

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

A tragic road accident grieved several families on the night of Wednesday, July 30, around 11 PM, on the road leading to Badekparou.

A taxi carrying gasoline cans violently hit motorcycle passengers, causing the death of three people instantly and severely injuring a fourth.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the taxi driver was driving at high speed at the moment of the impact. After the collision, he allegedly tried to flee. But a few kilometers further, near Beryerou, his vehicle collided with a broken-down truck parked on the roadway.

The force of the impact completely crushed the vehicle. The driver, found unconscious at the scene of the second accident, was taken to a health center to receive emergency care.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Patrice Talon addressing the Beninese youth: what to remember

Benin

Cooperation: Towards the signing of a military agreement between Benin and Russia?

Ivory Coast

The Central Bank of Ghana lowers its benchmark rate by three percentage points

Benin

Climate change: The AfDB injects over 16 billion FCFA for the benefit of Beninese farmers

Benin

Tontine: death of the promoter, two collaborators face justice for damages of 7 million FCFA

Benin

Posting private files: five years in prison requested against a young man at the CRIET

Benin

Tragedy in Fidjrossè: a young woman killed and buried on a construction site, a guard arrested

Benin

Benin: ADAC warns against a scam targeting artists

Benin

Benin: The funeral program for the journalist Christophe Djossou

Benin

Benin – Deadly collapse in Togbin: the owner sent to jail

VIEW ALL FEEDS