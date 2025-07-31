Fatal accident on the Cotonou-Badekparou axis: three deaths and one serious injury

- Publicité-

A tragic road accident grieved several families on the night of Wednesday, July 30, around 11 PM, on the road leading to Badekparou.

A taxi carrying gasoline cans violently hit motorcycle passengers, causing the death of three people instantly and severely injuring a fourth.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the taxi driver was driving at high speed at the moment of the impact. After the collision, he allegedly tried to flee. But a few kilometers further, near Beryerou, his vehicle collided with a broken-down truck parked on the roadway.

The force of the impact completely crushed the vehicle. The driver, found unconscious at the scene of the second accident, was taken to a health center to receive emergency care.