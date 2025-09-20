BY COUNTRIES
Estonia: three Russian planes breach airspace, NATO reacts immediately

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced on Friday an incursion by three Russian combat aircraft into its airspace. The episode, described as an “unprecedented audacity,” lasted twelve minutes over the Gulf of Finland and prompted an immediate NATO response.

According to an official statement, three MIG-31 fighters from the Russian Federation entered Estonian airspace without a flight plan or their transponders turned on. Italy, which has been responsible since August for the air policing mission for NATO in the Baltic countries, immediately deployed F-35s to intercept the aircraft.

“Russia has already violated Estonian airspace four times this year, but today’s incursion, involving three fighter jets, is of unprecedented audacity,” denounced Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. He called for swift political and economic sanctions against Moscow.

A provocation denounced in Brussels

The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, called the act an “extremely dangerous provocation,” noting that it is the third violation of EU airspace in a matter of days. Meanwhile, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen urged the Twenty-Seven to quickly adopt the 19th package of sanctions targeting Russia.

NATO, through its spokeswoman Allison Hart, confirmed the interception of the MIGs and condemned “a further example of dangerous Russian behavior.” The Alliance reaffirmed its commitment to protect the skies of the Baltic countries, which, lacking combat aircraft, rely on the solidarity of their allies to ensure their air security.

