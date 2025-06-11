Death of Éric Didia: these 2 serious illnesses that took the host Roro

-Publicité-

Éric Didia, a famous host affectionately nicknamed “Roro,” passed away on the night of Thursday, June 5 to Friday, June 6, 2025, in a clinic in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

A familiar figure of Ivorian radio and television has passed away on the night of June 5 to 6, 2025.

Host Éric Didia, better known by the affectionate pseudonym Roro, died in a clinic in Abidjan after a long battle with diabetes and severe kidney failure. The information was confirmed by close family sources.

A Silent Fight Against Two Serious Conditions

For several months, Eric Didia had stepped away from the airwaves, far from the microphones and sets he cherished so much. “Éric suffered from diabetes and kidney failure. It weakened him a lot. He was receiving regular treatment, but his health condition deteriorated in recent weeks,” a source close to his family revealed.

Diabetes, often referred to as a “silent killer,” is a chronic disease that can lead to severe complications if not rigorously controlled. Paired with kidney failure, one of its most formidable effects, this dual diagnosis significantly impacted the host’s overall health.

A Popular Voice and an Inimitable Style

Both a warm and humorous host close to the public, Éric Didia left his mark on generations of listeners with his jovial tone, delightful expressions, and ability to capture the audience’s attention. He embodied a form of media closeness that few could match.

Roro was not just a voice: he was a character, a companion on difficult mornings, a guiding figure for young aspiring journalists and hosts. His passing leaves a deep void in the Ivorian media landscape, as well as in the hearts of those who knew, listened to, and admired him.

Since the announcement of his death, messages of condolence and tribute have multiplied on social media. Journalists, hosts, artists, anonymous listeners… All are honoring the memory of a committed professional, a man with a heart, and a voice etched in memories.