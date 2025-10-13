Dangote Cement lays its foundations in Côte d’Ivoire

Nigerian group Dangote Cement has officially launched its operations in Côte d’Ivoire. The presentation ceremony was held on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the Novotel Abidjan-Marcory, under the leadership of Serge Gbotta, Managing Director of Dangote Cement Côte d’Ivoire.

Located in Attingué, about thirty kilometres from Abidjan, the new plant covers 50 hectares and has an annual capacity of 3 million tonnes of cement, making it one of the group’s largest facilities outside Nigeria. This investment, estimated at 100 billion CFA francs, is part of Aliko Dangote’s pan-African strategy; the group’s founder advocates an Africa capable of processing its own resources and reducing its dependence on imports.

With this establishment, Côte d’Ivoire becomes the eleventh African country to host a Dangote Cement production unit. The group, whose total capacity now reaches 55 million tonnes per year on the continent, intends to meet the growing demand for construction materials, driven by rapid urbanization and the country’s major infrastructure projects.

According to forecasts, the Attingué plant could generate more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, thus offering new opportunities to Ivorian youth and local small and medium-sized enterprises, notably transporters, craftsmen, resellers and suppliers. “Our ambition is clear: to offer Ivorians international-quality cement, produced locally, at a competitive price. The Attingué plant is a symbol of confidence in Côte d’Ivoire’s future,” Serge Gbotta said during the ceremony.

The managing director also announced the establishment of training programs for young Ivorian engineers and technicians through the Dangote Academy, to strengthen local skills in industrial management. For his part, Stéphane Tchimou, Commercial Director of Dangote Cement Côte d’Ivoire, stressed that this presence aims to support all players in the construction sector. “Masons, craftsmen and Ivorian contractors need a reliable cement that is consistently available. We have designed our distribution network to guarantee proximity and availability across the country,” he said.

Moreover, the company plans to support small resellers through credit facilities and commercial assistance, in order to boost the value chain. More than just a factory opening, the arrival of Dangote Cement in Côte d’Ivoire presents a promise of shared growth, job creation and the transfer of know-how.