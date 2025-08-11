BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Criet: Two people tried for false testimony and money laundering

Criet: Two people tried for false testimony and money laundering

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

On Monday, August 4, 2025, the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) examined a case involving two individuals: a man and a woman prosecuted for false attestation and money laundering.

The main accused is suspected of having established a fake personal identification certificate (CIP) for a Togolese national. This would not be his first crime: according to the case file, he had already organized departures to Kuwait using fraudulent documents.

The man defends himself by stating that he simply helped the woman obtain her papers from the town hall, without malicious intent. However, excerpts of conversations found on his phone seem to contradict his words.

As for the co-accused, she claims to have been born in Benin and completed her RAVIP in 2018, assuring that she was never aware of any illegality in the followed procedure. Her lawyer argued for the lifting of her arrest warrant, believing that there is no concrete evidence to prove her complicity.

The case has been postponed to October 27, 2025, for further debate.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Mali

In the face of the inefficiency of ECOWAS security initiatives, AES presents itself as a credible alternative for regional stability.

Benin

Electoral Process: Opposition Denounces Delays and Calls for Greater Rigour

Mali

Mali: Wave of arrests in the army, two generals among the detainees

Benin

Benin: Janvier Yahouédéou discusses the reasons for his break with Boni Yayi

Benin

“I almost put Boni Yayi in prison,” Janvier Yahouédéou

Benin

Benin: 2 herders killed in the Collines department

Benin

Drama in Zogbodomey: a man dies under the blows of three private security agents

Benin

Benin: five individuals arrested in Kérou for armed robbery

Benin

Benin: According to the opposition, experts have recorded 300,000 deaths in the electoral file.

Benin

Adjohoun: a mother and her daughter perish in a suspected arson

VIEW ALL FEEDS