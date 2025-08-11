Criet: Two people tried for false testimony and money laundering

- Publicité-

On Monday, August 4, 2025, the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) examined a case involving two individuals: a man and a woman prosecuted for false attestation and money laundering.

The main accused is suspected of having established a fake personal identification certificate (CIP) for a Togolese national. This would not be his first crime: according to the case file, he had already organized departures to Kuwait using fraudulent documents.

The man defends himself by stating that he simply helped the woman obtain her papers from the town hall, without malicious intent. However, excerpts of conversations found on his phone seem to contradict his words.

As for the co-accused, she claims to have been born in Benin and completed her RAVIP in 2018, assuring that she was never aware of any illegality in the followed procedure. Her lawyer argued for the lifting of her arrest warrant, believing that there is no concrete evidence to prove her complicity.

The case has been postponed to October 27, 2025, for further debate.