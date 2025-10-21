Côte d’Ivoire : young people cause panic in Blolequin high schools

On Monday, October 20 and Tuesday, October 21, 2025, groups of youths caused panic in several schools in Blolequin, in western Côte d’Ivoire.

School calm was shattered in Blolequin, Côte d’Ivoire. According to the Ivorian Press Agency (AIP), an unidentified group of youths stormed the town’s modern high school on the morning of Monday, October 20. The attackers threw projectiles into the school grounds, spreading fear among students during class.

Panicked, the learners fled the classrooms in total confusion. Administrative staff tried in vain to restore calm. The administration finally decided to suspend classes to avoid any tragedy.

Read also : Benin: journalist Olivier Allocheme arrested

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

The next day, Tuesday, October 21, the same scene repeated in other secondary schools in the town. Witnesses report that youths entered several schools to disrupt lessons.

These attacks come amid a tense political climate in Côte d’Ivoire just days before the 2025 presidential election. Some protesters appear to be trying to paralyze activities in public services and schools to express their discontent.

Faced with growing panic, the Ministry of National Education sought to reassure parents and students.