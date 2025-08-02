BY COUNTRIES
Claudy Siar in Benin for August 1st: Between deep emotion and historical recognition

By Edouard Djogbénou
A leading figure of the African diaspora and passionate advocate for Black cultures, Claudy Siar is currently staying in Benin as part of the celebrations marking the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary. As a special guest of President Patrice Talon, he took a seat in the presidential stand to attend the official parade held this Friday at the Amazon Square in Cotonou.

The media man, known for his unyielding commitment to remembering the Afro-descendant history, did not hide his emotion upon setting foot on Beninese soil. In a message filled with gratitude posted on his social media platforms, Claudy Siar expressed sincere pride:

“Never has a nation on our continent honored me, regarded me as Benin does today.”

This visit holds a special significance for the host and pan-African activist who announces he is initiating the process to obtain Beninese citizenship.

Committed for decades to the promotion of African cultures around the world, Claudy Siar carries a strong emotional charge with this visit.

“I am very moved … really very moved”, he admitted, visibly touched by the warm welcome and honors bestowed upon him.

Through his presence and attachment to the history of Benin, he helps to strengthen the deep ties between the continent and its diaspora, in a spirit of recognition, unity, and African renaissance.

