Champions League: Rashford ties a Messi record

- Advertisement -

FC Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford matched Lionel Messi’s incredible UEFA Champions League feat after scoring a brace against Newcastle United.

Marcus Rashford put on a star turn in the Champions League on Thursday. The England international, who scored a brace in FC Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park, joined Lionel Messi in the Catalan club’s record books.

- Publicité-

According to Opta statistics, no Barcelona player had posted such numbers in the Champions League since the Argentine legend in 2015: six shots, ten touches in the opponent’s box, five successful dribbles and the best attacking possession of the match.

On loan from Manchester United, Rashford already seems to be establishing himself as a major attacking weapon under Hansi Flick. The German coach also heaped praise on him after the game, while urging caution: “It’s an exceptional performance, but he must use it as a base to keep improving”, he said.

- Publicité-

With this valuable victory, Barça has ideally launched its Champions League campaign, led by a Rashford who seems to have fully regained his confidence.



