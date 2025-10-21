Champions League: Atlético Madrid files a complaint against Arsenal after an unusual incident at the Emirates

Deprived of hot water after their training in London, Atlético players filed a complaint against Arsenal with UEFA.

On the eve of their clash with Arsenal in the Champions League, Atlético Madrid filed an official complaint with UEFA after being deprived… of hot water at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Marca, the Colchoneros trained on Monday in driving rain in London, before discovering that no hot showers were available in the stadium’s locker rooms. Despite a prompt report to Arsenal’s staff around 5:30 p.m., the problem wasn’t resolved before the end of the session.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

Diego Simeone’s men had to return to their hotel to wash and get ready, an inconvenience deemed “unacceptable” by the Spanish club, which took the matter to UEFA to denounce a situation it considered unworthy of a venue as modern as the Emirates.