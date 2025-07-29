BY COUNTRIES
Building collapse in Togbin: a complaint filed against the owner

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Société
A construction building of type R+3 collapsed in the middle of the night, in the Togbin-Fandji neighborhood, tragically killing a young apprentice mason. The building, which was erected without either a permit or prior study, turned into a deadly trap, once again revealing the faults of urban control in the rapidly expanding areas of Greater Nokoué.

According to testimonies collected on the spot, residents were awakened by a dull crash shortly after midnight. Cries quickly alerted the neighborhood. Arriving urgently, the members of the Republican Police and the rescue services embarked on particularly difficult clearing operations. Due to the lack of suitable equipment, it was necessary to wait until daybreak for the rubble to be effectively moved. The young apprentice, extracted from the debris in a critical condition, was evacuated to the Hubert Koutoukou Maga National University Hospital Center (CNHU-HKM), where he succumbed to his injuries on July 24.

On Monday, July 28, the spokesman for the Republican Police, Commissioner Éric Orou Yérima, gave a first damning assessment during a press briefing. The owner of the construction site, who was untraceable at first, presented himself voluntarily to the investigators. He admitted to having started the work without any administrative authorization or technical study, in flagrant violation of decree n°2023-617 regulating construction in urban areas.

Even more seriously, the man allegedly attempted to involve a neighbor in the case, before the facts were clearly established. The ministry of Living Environment, through its legal services, immediately filed a complaint against the owner, denouncing irresponsible practices that jeopardize public safety.

This tragedy is not an isolated case. In March 2025, no less than 157 illegal construction sites were suspended in Greater Nokoué following a large control operation. Despite awareness campaigns and threats of sanctions, many developers continue to defy basic safety rules, often with the tacit complicity of certain local actors.

The Republican Police call for increased vigilance from the population and municipal technical services. The investigation is ongoing, and the justice system will now have to establish responsibilities in this matter, which brings land regulation and respect for the legal framework in the building sector in Benin back to the heart of the debate.

