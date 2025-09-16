Brazil: legendary musician Hermeto Pascoal has died at 89.

-Publicité-

A leading figure of Brazilian jazz, nicknamed “O Bruxo” — the “Sorcerer” — Hermeto Pascoal has died at 89, his family announced Saturday.

The legend of Brazilian jazz Hermeto Pascoal has died at the age of 89, his family announced Saturday. Recognizable by his long beard and white hair, Pascoal had earned the nickname “the Sorcerer” for his unique ability to create music from a multitude of instruments as well as everyday objects.

In a statement published on Instagram, his relatives said he passed away “in serenity and love“, surrounded by his family and his fellow performers. They added that at the time of his death, his band was performing in concert, “exactly as he would have wanted: making sound and music“.

Born in the state of Alagoas in northeastern Brazil, Pascoal made his mark internationally through collaborations with Miles Davis and many renowned musicians. The American jazz master had even recorded some of his compositions, helping to cement his reputation as an essential innovator on the global stage.

Multi-instrumentalist virtuoso, Hermeto Pascoal was also known for his incredible improvisational talent. Among the many tributes, singer Caetano Veloso hailed on Instagram “one of the most striking moments in the history of music in Brazil”.

