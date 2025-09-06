Benin vs Zimbabwe: Starting Lineups for Both Teams

- Advertisement -

Benin faces Zimbabwe this Friday at 5:00 p.m. (GMT+1) in the 7th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The starting elevens for both teams have been announced.

Benin’s official lineup:

Marcel Dandjinou

Rachidi Moumini

Mohammed Tidjani

Olivier Verdon

Yohan Roche

Sessi d’Almeida

Imourane Hassane

Junior Olaïtan

Rodolfo Aloko

Andréas Hountondji

Steve Mounié

Zimbabwe’s lineup:

Arubi (goalkeeper)

Zemura

Garananga

Lunga

Kadewere

Hadebe

Musona

Nakamba (captain)

Maswanhise

Chirewa

Jalai

Warriors Starting XI



Benin 🇧🇯 vs 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe #bayawabaya pic.twitter.com/mnPTvZDySp — Zimbabwe Football Association (@online_zifa) September 5, 2025