Benin vs Zimbabwe: Starting Lineups for Both Teams

- Advertisement -
Benin faces Zimbabwe this Friday at 5:00 p.m. (GMT+1) in the 7th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The starting elevens for both teams have been announced.
Benin’s official lineup:
- Publicité-
- Marcel Dandjinou
- Rachidi Moumini
- Mohammed Tidjani
- Olivier Verdon
- Yohan Roche
- Sessi d’Almeida
- Imourane Hassane
- Junior Olaïtan
- Rodolfo Aloko
- Andréas Hountondji
- Steve Mounié
Zimbabwe’s lineup:
- Arubi (goalkeeper)
- Zemura
- Garananga
- Lunga
- Kadewere
- Hadebe
- Musona
- Nakamba (captain)
- Maswanhise
- Chirewa
- Jalai
- Publicité-