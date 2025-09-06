BY COUNTRIES
BeninZimbabwe

Benin vs Zimbabwe: Starting Lineups for Both Teams

By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Steve Mounié
Steve Mounié@Megasports
Benin faces Zimbabwe this Friday at 5:00 p.m. (GMT+1) in the 7th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The starting elevens for both teams have been announced.

Benin’s official lineup:

  • Marcel Dandjinou
  • Rachidi Moumini
  • Mohammed Tidjani
  • Olivier Verdon
  • Yohan Roche
  • Sessi d’Almeida
  • Imourane Hassane
  • Junior Olaïtan
  • Rodolfo Aloko
  • Andréas Hountondji
  • Steve Mounié

Zimbabwe’s lineup:

  • Arubi (goalkeeper)
  • Zemura
  • Garananga
  • Lunga
  • Kadewere
  • Hadebe
  • Musona
  • Nakamba (captain)
  • Maswanhise
  • Chirewa
  • Jalai

