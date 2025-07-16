BY COUNTRIES
Benin: towards the recruitment of 115 civil servants for the benefit of the Directorate of Water, Forests, and Hunting

Contest
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Patrice Talon à l'Assemblée nationale ce jeudi 21 décembre 2023 pour son discours sur l'état de la nation
The Beninese government intends to increase staffing in the water, forest, and hunting sectors. In an ordinary session held on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the Council of Ministers decided to recruit one hundred and fifteen (115) new civil servants.

This will be a direct competition, organized by the Ministry of Labor and Civil Service. This process aims to equip the forest administration with qualified human resources for better protection of the country’s natural heritage, fauna, and flora.

According to official information, this recruitment is part of the modernization and strategic redeployment of agents responsible for monitoring protected areas, combating deforestation, and controlling hunting activities.

The organization of the competition, the profiles sought, and the application conditions will be announced in the coming weeks via an official statement. This strengthening of human capacities aims to improve environmental governance and respond to the increasing challenges related to climate change and the preservation of biodiversity.

