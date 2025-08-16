Benin: several victims in a serious road accident in N’Dali

- Publicité-

A serious traffic accident occurred early on this Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the entrance of the town of N’Dali.

Around 6 in the morning, a bus coming from Niger, having transited through Parakou, overturned near the village of Tamarou.

According to testimonies collected by Fraternité FM, the tragedy may have been caused by a tire detaching from its rim, leading to the driver losing control. The provisional toll reports several deaths and numerous injuries.

Rescue teams quickly got to the scene to assist the victims and secure the area. Traffic remains interrupted on this section while evacuation and restoration of road safety operations are underway.