Benin – River level at Malanville: caution advised

According to the latest hydrological bulletins relayed by 24 hours in Benin, the river level in Malanville has reached 773 cm.

While this level is not yet considered dangerous, the authorities call for vigilance and advise those living along the river to limit risky activities, such as fishing, artisanal navigation, and agricultural work near the banks.

In the south of the country, the situation is stable. In Athiémé, the water level is even decreasing, while the green alert is maintained.

However, Météo Bénin reminds everyone that hydrological conditions can change quickly and calls for vigilance across the entire territory.