Benin: Political neutrality demanded of the army ahead of the 2026 general elections

On the eve of the 2026 general elections, Benin’s high military command received clear directives.

At the Council of Ministers on October 8, 2025, the Chief of the General Staff of the Beninese Armed Forces was urged to “strictly” ensure the political neutrality of the military institution.

According to official sources, this directive aims to prevent any interference in the electoral process by the defense and security forces. The message sent to military leaders is unequivocal: no political sympathy should be apparent in the missions and actions of units in the field.

The instruction comes against a backdrop in which the 2026 general elections are a major issue for all political camps