Benin – Message to Prego: Tyaf Papa Yasir responds to his detractors

The Beninese artist Tyaf Papa Yasir’s post lit up the web on Wednesday night. It is a response to the controversy surrounding his new track Message to Prego. Accused rightly or wrongly of taking a political stance, the artist denounces biased interpretations.

La suite après la publicité

The matter began with a blunt post published on Tyaf Papa Yasir’s official Facebook page, better known by the nickname ‘Djabigan’. “Message to Prego isn’t a political track… let go of those schemes“, he hammered, visibly irritated by the comments and analyses that flooded in after the release of his title. A release that, within a few hours, sparked strong enthusiasm both in the media and among the public.

It must be said that the artist is no stranger to tracks perceived as engaged. About seven years ago, Tyaf Papa Yasir had already stood out with a track addressed to President Patrice Talon, in which he spoke as the voice of Sôso and of many populations. At the time, Tyaf took care to denounce what was not right by calling for corrections. This precedent partly explains why Message to Prego is being scrutinized today.

Artistic Freedom or Political Co-Optation?

In his new musical release, however, the artist speaks of advances and improvements observed in several sectors. A stance that contrasts with his past rhetoric and which, according to some observers, could today lead to misunderstandings, sharp criticisms, or even attempts to sideline him. His recent post casts doubt on possible ‘roadblocks’ coming from certain public figures.

For many internet users, Tyaf Papa Yasir’s message raises more questions than it provides answers. Is it a simple exercise in artistic freedom, faithful to the reality he observes, or a discourse that has been co-opted and instrumentalized by the surrounding political debate? The artist, for his part, sticks to one line: say what he sees ‘on the Tèzaarrrr’, with no hidden agenda.

As he remains, once again, at the center of a national debate where music, public opinion, and politics intertwine, Tyaf Papa Yasir promises to say more very soon. But while awaiting possible clarifications from him, the episode continues to gain momentum on social media.