Benin – Elections 2026: the LD party denounces delays in issuing certain documents

Le Parti Les Démocrates (LD) made public, this Friday, October 10, 2025 in Cotonou, a press statement on the progress of preparations for the general elections scheduled for 2026.

In this statement signed by the party leadership, the opposition political party praised the work of tax officers, while expressing serious concerns about certain administrative delays that could compromise the effective participation of its candidates.

Les Démocrates recalled that, in accordance with Article 42 of the Electoral Code, every candidate must be up to date on their taxes and hold a tax clearance certificate. The party says it supports this requirement and commends the tax officers for their professionalism and sense of duty. However, the statement notes that several party officials, although in good standing with the tax authorities, still have not received their tax clearance certificate, a situation considered worrying as the elections approach.

The party also denounced the slowness observed in the issuance of nationality certificates, notably since the introduction of a new document format. According to LD, this change, introduced a few days before the close of candidacy submissions for the presidential election, “makes the process more complex” and creates new difficulties for both urban and rural populations.

In the same statement the party condemns acts of ostracism against some of its activists, notably refusals to authenticate administrative documents in certain town halls and jurisdictions. It calls on the authorities to ensure the neutrality and efficiency of the administration in order to guarantee an inclusive, fair and transparent poll.

Le Parti Les Démocrates concludes by reaffirming its determination to take part in all upcoming elections, despite the obstacles encountered. “Nothing, absolutely nothing, except God, will prevent us from taking part in the next general elections,” the party officials stress.