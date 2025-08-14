Benin – Criet: the TikToker Flapacha Premier is put in jail

- Publicité-

The Beninese content creator “Flapacha Premier” was taken into custody at the Criet on Thursday, August 14, 2025, following his arrest on August 8. He stands accused of simulating a kidnapping on TikTok to solicit money from internet users and for alleged cybercriminal activities.

Introduced to the Court for the Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (Criet) this Thursday, August 14, 2025, the TikToker known under the pseudonym “Flapacha Premier” has been sent to prison.

His arrest dates back to Friday, August 8, 2025, following a report from the social network TikTok. The National Digital Investigation Center (CNIN) reproaches him for broadcasting two videos in which he appears to be kidnapping and assaulting another content creator, “Jérémie Degamer”.

The initial findings of the investigation reveal that this scene was just a set-up orchestrated by the two protagonists. The parties involved simulated a kidnapping and confinement, then initiated calls for contributions during live broadcasts to “help” the supposed victim.

Several hours after hearing them, the special prosecutor’s office decided to proceed with Flapacha under warrant of arrest. According to the information gathered, exploitation of data from his phone revealed cybercriminal activities.