Benin

Benin: Council of Ministers appointments on September 17

By Edouard Djogbénou
The Beninese government carried out a series of appointments in several ministries this Wednesday during the Council of Ministers.

The positions affected notably concern the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security, the Ministry of Secondary, Technical and Vocational Education, as well as the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

At the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security, Michel Victor Dangnon has been appointed Deputy Secretary General. Adamou Aba Bagnan becomes Technical Advisor responsible for the management of political parties and electoral affairs. In territorial administration, Marin K. Agongnon is appointed Departmental Director for the Zou and Collines area, while Saliou Bangbola Kossolou holds the equivalent post for Ouémé and Plateau.

In the secondary, technical and vocational education sector, Armelle Pacian S. Tchiakpé Hodonou has been appointed Technical Advisor for technical education and vocational training.

On the higher education and scientific research side, Nourou Soulemane Yorou takes the helm of the Beninese Agency for Research and Innovation as Director General.

These appointments are part of the regular renewal of public administration staff. They could also reflect a strategic adjustment by the government ahead of upcoming elections

