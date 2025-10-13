Benin: Constitutional Court declares an appeal on self-sponsorship inadmissible

Benin’s Constitutional Court held a special plenary hearing on Thursday, October 9, 2025, devoted to several appeals, including the one filed by Miguèle Houeto, Landry Angelo Adelakoun, Romaric Zinsou, Fréjus Attindoglo and Conaïde Akoudenoudje.

The applicants challenged remarks attributed to the Director General of Elections concerning the possibility of self-sponsorship for presidential candidates.

According to their petition, during a working session between the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENA) and members of parliament, the Director General of Elections allegedly said that “if one can vote for oneself, one can self-sponsor.” The applicants considered this interpretation to be contrary to the new Article 132 of the Electoral Code, and asked the High Court for clarification.

After reviewing the case file, the judges of the Court concluded that the request did not fall within their competence. Under the organic law governing its operation, the Constitutional Court is only empowered to rule on cases involving violations of fundamental rights, or in the context of constitutional review of laws, regulatory texts or administrative acts.

Finding no violation of a fundamental right nor the existence of a constitutional dispute, the Court, after deliberation, declared the appeal inadmissible.

