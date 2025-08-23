Benin – Clearing of public spaces: the instructions given to the police officers

- Publicité-

The Ministry of Interior and Public Security has announced, through an official statement, a series of measures aimed at restoring order and cleanliness in the country’s major cities.

The Republican Police has been instructed to act in coordination with municipal and local authorities to put an end to the anarchic occupation of public spaces and sidewalks, as well as several practices deemed harmful to public safety and tranquility.

According to the statement, it has been observed that illegally reoccupied public spaces, previously freed up, compromise efforts in urban reorganization. This is coupled with unregulated circulation of hand-pulled vehicles (rickshaws, wheelbarrows, etc.) on asphalt roads, disturbing mobility and sometimes exposing prohibited products.

The Ministry also highlights the proliferation of used tires displayed along roadsides, a source of pollution, along with the straying of domestic animals, increasing instances of street vending, and the installation of makeshift open-air urinals. These practices, the statement emphasizes, infringe on public safety, tranquility, and environmental hygiene.

Strict Measures

In response to these deviations, the Republican Police have been instructed to systematically remove hand-pulled vehicles and used tires, and combat street vending and forms of environmental pollution.

Owners of stores, shops, and beverage outlets have also been ordered to free up sidewalks and public spaces, under penalty of sanctions. As for the population, they are urged to put an end to the observed violations and actively cooperate with law enforcement to ensure a better living environment.

A Call for Civic Responsibility

The Ministry finally reminds that the wandering of animals in cities remains strictly prohibited. This call to order is part of the authorities’ commitment to maintaining a healthy, secure urban environment that respects collective well-being.