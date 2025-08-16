BY COUNTRIES
Benin – Alleged Harassment: a tire repairer before the CRIET

By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
A young tire repairer stood trial on Monday, August 11, 2025, at The Court for the Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET) for alleged harassment.

He is accused of surreptitiously filming a police officer running down the street, and then posting the video on TikTok without prior authorization.

In court, the defendant remained silent. The public prosecutor requested his release due to reasonable doubt, believing that the evidence against him might not be enough for a conviction. The case was adjourned until November 3, 2025.

