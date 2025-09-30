Bayern Munich: Harry Kane dethrones Ronaldo and Haaland

By scoring his 100th goal for Bayern in just 104 matches, Harry Kane edges ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, setting a new record for the fastest to reach that mark in Europe’s top leagues.

Having scored a brace in Bayern Munich’s comprehensive 4-0 win over Werder Bremen on Friday night, Harry Kane has moved further into the history books. The English striker netted his 100th goal in Bavarian colors, reaching that milestone in just 104 appearances across all competitions.

That record for precocity puts him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, who each needed 105 matches to hit the symbolic 100-goal mark — Ronaldo with Real Madrid (in 2011) and Haaland with Manchester City (in 2024).

Arriving in Munich in summer 2023 from Tottenham, Kane, 32, keeps piling up outstanding performances and cements his place among the most prolific scorers in European football.