Barça: Raphinha ruled out for the Clasico against Real Madrid

Hit in the hamstrings, Raphinha will not make the trip to the Bernabéu on Sunday. Having returned to training this week, the Brazilian winger suffered a setback on the eve of the Clasico, a blow for Barça ahead of the clash with the Madrid leaders.

FC Barcelona will have to do without Raphinha for the first Clasico of the season, scheduled for this Sunday against Real Madrid. According to ESPN, the Brazilian winger experienced a setback in his recovery after a hamstring injury. Absent since September 25, during Barça’s win at Real Oviedo, the 28-year-old had returned to team training this week and seemed likely to make the bench at the Santiago-Bernabéu.

But discomfort felt on Friday during the final session led the medical staff to rule him out. Raphinha will therefore have to wait a few more weeks before returning to competition. Real Madrid, top of La Liga, go into this clash two points ahead of the Catalans. Last season, Barça came out on top on four occasions against their eternal rival.