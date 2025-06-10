Anthem of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES): Sahel Benkan (video)

“Anthem of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES): “SAHEL BENKAN”
Verse 1
A tribute to the people of the Sahel
Heir to great empires
Bearer of a new era
That heralds freedom and progress
Under the banner of epic battles.
Verse 2
People of the AES
Fearless and sovereign
With words and with arms
Break the chains that hold you
So that your wealth returns to you
And the fertile spirit of Africa shines.
Chorus
Soldiers, we all are
Determined, resilient, and united
So that the AES remains
One Space, One People, One Destiny.
Verse 3
People of the AES
People of Africa, of tenacity
Of blood and sweat
You will write history
So that, proud of their past
Your children forge the present
And build a better world.
Chorus
Soldiers, we all are
Determined, resilient, and united
So that the AES remains
One Space, One People, One Destiny.