Anthem of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES): Sahel Benkan (video)

“Anthem of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES): “SAHEL BENKAN”

Verse 1

A tribute to the people of the Sahel

Heir to great empires

Bearer of a new era

That heralds freedom and progress

Under the banner of epic battles.

Verse 2

People of the AES

Fearless and sovereign

With words and with arms

Break the chains that hold you

So that your wealth returns to you

And the fertile spirit of Africa shines.

Chorus

Soldiers, we all are

Determined, resilient, and united

So that the AES remains

One Space, One People, One Destiny.

Verse 3

People of the AES

People of Africa, of tenacity

Of blood and sweat

You will write history

So that, proud of their past

Your children forge the present

And build a better world.

Chorus

Soldiers, we all are

Determined, resilient, and united

So that the AES remains

One Space, One People, One Destiny.