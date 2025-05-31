“And women, I don’t like them”: Ivorian singer Kley Saley sparks outrage with misogynistic remarks

- Publicité-

On Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 25, 2025, a video posted by Ivorian artist Kley Saley sent shockwaves through social media. In the midst of celebrations honoring motherhood, the singer shared a controversial message laced with hatred toward women.

“I never wish women a happy Mother’s Day. I never do. And women, I don’t like them. They’re not good. Women are very mean. They’re very evil. (…) I have a problem with women. They are not good. And I’ve always said it. I know what a woman is capable of,” he declared.

These openly misogynistic comments quickly went viral, drawing widespread condemnation. In the video shared on his official platforms, Kley Saley goes even further, claiming he doesn’t trust women and has no affection for them.

He firmly rejects any notion of partnership or alliance with women: “Our parents always told us, if you’re not afraid of a woman, you’ll never be afraid of the devil. I know what a woman is. So, she and I—we cut ties. I have female friends, we’re just acquaintances. But I don’t trust them and I don’t care for them because they can hurt me. There’s no alliance between us.”

- Publicité-

Public outrage and official silence

The video triggered an immediate wave of outrage. Feminist activists, journalists, artists, and everyday citizens denounced the statements as hateful and dangerously sexist.

“These words aren’t just offensive—they’re dangerous in a society still grappling with gender-based violence,” said a member of the feminist collective Ivoiriennes Debout.

Despite the uproar, no official statement had been issued by the time of publication. However, public pressure is mounting on authorities, including the National Press Council and the Ministry of Culture, to speak out and hold Kley Saley accountable for his remarks.

The singer, no stranger to controversy, has not issued an apology or clarification. As campaigns to raise awareness of gender-based violence continue across the region, his comments represent a troubling step backward—and highlight the urgent need for tighter oversight of public discourse from influential figures.