Ancelotti: “Endrick’s progress held back by Vinicius and Rodrygo”

Carlo Ancelotti says Endrick’s development at Real Madrid has been slowed by the strong competition up front, notably from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

The Italian coach did not call up the 19-year-old forward for the latest Seleção gathering, despite the absence of several regulars. Endrick has not been summoned since March, as he is still struggling to establish himself with the Merengues. Last season, he was only started three times in the Liga under Ancelotti.

“I coached Endrick for a year and I really appreciated his behaviour, both personally and professionally “, the manager told ESPN. “ But he hasn’t had the opportunity to fully express himself, because at Real there were Rodrygo, Vinicius… At a big club, competition is essential and that can sometimes slow a young player’s development”, added the former Madrid coach.

A very sad situation for Endrick, who is also expected to remain on the bench this season. The only alternative for the young Brazilian would be a move to try to claw back playing time, especially with the 2026 World Cup just months away. Carlo Ancelotti has even advised his player to go on loan to Serie A as early as next January.