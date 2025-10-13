Aleksander Ceferin places Cristiano Ronaldo among the three best players in history.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin praised Cristiano Ronaldo’s outstanding career. The Slovenian official believes the Portuguese legend is undoubtedly among the three greatest footballers in history.

Appearing on a show hosted by Portuguese journalist Pedro Pinto, Aleksander Ceferin paid a warm tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo. “He is incredible. It would take us hours to go over everything he has achieved over the course of his career”, said the 57-year-old Slovenian official. “He is without a doubt one of the best players of all time, certainly in the top three”, he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo, five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has left his mark on European and world football. With titles in the Champions League, the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga, Al Nassr’s captain continues to build his legend. Currently on duty with the Portuguese national team, the 40-year-old is preparing for the matches against Hungary and Ireland.