Al Nassr: “I’ve never heard anything so ridiculous in my life,” Danny Murphy on CR7

Refusing to participate in Al-Nassr’s victory over Al Riyadh, Cristiano Ronaldo crystallises tensions in Saudi Arabia, with Danny Murphy denouncing selfish behavior amid financial disagreements with the PIF.

The former Liverpool midfielder, Danny Murphy, did not mince his words towards Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter refused to participate in the match won by Al-Nassr over Al Riyadh (1-0), Monday night in the Saudi Pro League. For the British pundit, the Portuguese star’s attitude illustrates a behaviour focused first and foremost on his own interests, at the expense of the collective. A stance that follows revelations from journalist Ben Jacobs on talkSPORT, discussing the reasons for Al-Nassr’s captain’s boycott.

According to these reports, Cristiano Ronaldo would be particularly unhappy with the strategy of the PIF (Public Investment Fund), the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that owns several clubs in the league, notably because of the treatment deemed preferential shown to Al-Hilal. The five-time Ballon d’Or would reproach the fund for having allocated more financial resources to his rival, especially ahead of the Club World Cup, leaving Al-Nassr with an envelope deemed insufficient to stay competitive.

Some sources also claim that Ronaldo would not have wanted Karim Benzema to join Al-Hilal. He would have preferred that the former Real Madrid striker stay at Al-Ittihad, or even that he sign with Al-Nassr, considering this scenario more beneficial for the balance of Saudi football. Others mention a broader disagreement over the centralized distribution of funding within the Saudi Pro League.

That said, Ronaldo’s voluntary absence from the match against Al Riyadh could earn him disciplinary action, or even a fine, for not making himself available to his team. Asked to respond, Danny Murphy was particularly virulent. Perhaps Ronaldo could give part of his salary to the club so that it could recruit more players, he said, before describing the situation as “complacent nonsense” and as “ridiculous” behaviour. The supposed attempt by Cristiano Ronaldo to influence Karim Benzema’s transfer did not bear fruit. The French striker joined Al-Hilal on an 18-month contract, further strengthening a direct rival.

Under contract with Al-Nassr until 2027 after a contract extension signed in 2025, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the club’s figurehead since his arrival in late 2022, following the termination of his contract with Manchester United. However, despite his status and individual performances, the Portuguese superstar has still not helped Al-Nassr win a major trophy, with league titles going to Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. According to information from Portugal, the malaise would be deep and Cristiano Ronaldo could seriously question his future as early as the next summer transfer window.

