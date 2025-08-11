Akponna Case: The HCPC reveals the content of its investigation report this Thursday

- Publicité-

The curtain could finally lift this Thursday, August 7, 2025, on one of the year’s most explosive files: the Akponna case.

At the heart of the tensions are public investment projects in drinking water and electric power in Parakou, whose management has raised serious questions. The High Commission for Corruption Prevention (HCPC) is summoning the press and institutions to Cotonou for an official report release ceremony.

The investigation was triggered following public accusations by former minister Paulin Akponna. In an explosive media appearance, he denounced serious irregularities in the conduct of several contracts related to basic infrastructure in the capital of Borgou.

Suspicions of embezzlement, conflicts of interest, and manipulation in the allocation procedures have thus tarnished figures previously considered untouchable.

In response, the HCPC set up an independent verification commission, with a mandate to dig, cross-check, and clarify. For several weeks, the investigators scrutinized financing agreements, calls for tenders, minutes, and execution reports. .

This highly anticipated release comes at a tense time. In Parakou, power cuts and water shortages have become recurrent. The content of the report can either confirm or refute the serious accusations from the former minister Akponna who has actually apologized in this affair.