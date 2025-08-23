BY COUNTRIES
Accident on the Ouémé river bridge: the Niger government expresses its gratitude to Benin

Diplomacy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Un accident de bus fait un mort, 9 rescapés et 44 disparus dans le fleuve Ouémé
On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the Nigerien government expressed its heartfelt and sincere thanks to the Beninese authorities for the assistance provided following the traffic accident that occurred on the night of August 16 to 17, 2025 on the Ouémé River bridge, in Benin.

In an official motion signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad, Niger praised the solidarity and promptness of the Beninese government in response to this tragedy that claimed the lives of many Nigerien citizens.

The statement particularly highlights the diligence and strong mobilization of Beninese authorities in implementing the emergency response system.

“We express our appreciation for the efforts made by the Republic of Benin’s government,” the text emphasizes.

While awaiting the conclusions of the investigation into the causes of the accident, Niamey insists on the quality of cooperation between the two countries and reaffirms its gratitude to the Beninese people for their support in these painful times.

