BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Abomey-Calavi: the city hall warns about the presence of abandoned bodies in morgues

Abomey-Calavi: the city hall warns about the presence of abandoned bodies in morgues

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Société
- Publicité-

The city hall of Abomey-Calavi raised the alarm this Wednesday, August 6, 2025, through an official statement regarding a concerning situation: several bodies preserved in local morgues have been unclaimed for more than a year.

The morgues in question are notably those of the National University Hospital Center Hubert Koutoukou Maga (CNHU-HKM) of Cotonou, the Abomey-Calavi/So-Ava Zone Hospital, as well as the Angels Funeral Home.

Faced with the abnormal extension of the preservation of these bodies, the city hall is calling on the concerned families to come forward no later than August 11, 2025. According to the statement, the list of deceased identities is posted inside city hall, specifically on billboard No. 5 located in the main hall.

The mayor, Angelo Évariste Ahouandjinou, strongly urges the relatives of the deceased to approach, as soon as possible, police stations or the prosecutor’s office near the Court of First Instance of Abomey-Calavi for the necessary procedures.

The municipal authority specifies that this is a regulatory measure and emphasizes the importance of a rapid reaction to avoid burials without the presence of families. It calls for the responsibility and understanding of all for a dignified resolution of this sensitive situation.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Mali

In the face of the inefficiency of ECOWAS security initiatives, AES presents itself as a credible alternative for regional stability.

Benin

Electoral Process: Opposition Denounces Delays and Calls for Greater Rigour

Mali

Mali: Wave of arrests in the army, two generals among the detainees

Benin

Benin: Janvier Yahouédéou discusses the reasons for his break with Boni Yayi

Benin

“I almost put Boni Yayi in prison,” Janvier Yahouédéou

Benin

Benin: 2 herders killed in the Collines department

Benin

Drama in Zogbodomey: a man dies under the blows of three private security agents

Benin

Benin: five individuals arrested in Kérou for armed robbery

Benin

Benin: According to the opposition, experts have recorded 300,000 deaths in the electoral file.

Benin

Adjohoun: a mother and her daughter perish in a suspected arson

VIEW ALL FEEDS