Abomey: a young man found dead in a cistern in Djimè

A tragedy occurred in the commune of Abomey during the night of Tuesday, October 7 to Wednesday, October 8, 2025. A young man of about 25 years old was found dead in a cistern in the locality of Djimè.

According to initial information gathered, the deceased is said to have deliberately thrown himself into the well shortly after returning from a spiritual consultation.

A local source indicates that this was not his first suicide attempt. The previous year, the young man reportedly already tried to end his life by ingesting cement, BIP Radio reports.

Having suffered for some time, he had visited a healer the day before. Upon returning home, he reportedly took advantage of a moment of inattention to do the unthinkable. The lifeless body was recovered early on the morning of Wednesday, October 8 by emergency responders.