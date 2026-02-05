Egypt Morocco

Several matches are on the schedule this weekend across African pitches, counting for the CAF Confederation Cup’s 5th matchday.

Le trophée de la Coupe de la confédération de la CAF
SUMMARY

It’s decision time. As the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup enters its decisive phase, the fifth matchday this weekend promises to be explosive. Several marquee fixtures, from Tanzania to South Africa, via Egypt, will reshuffle the deck for qualification. The continent’s big names are on the field. Here’s the schedule.

The full schedule for CAF Confederation Cup matchday 5

Saturday, February 7:

4:00 PM: Azam FC – Maniema Union

Sunday, February 8:

Nairobi United – Wydad AC

1:00 PM: Otôho d’Oyo – Stellenbosch FC

ZESCO United – Zamalek

Kaizer Chiefs – Al Masry

San Pedro – USM Alger

4:00 PM: Singida Black Stars – CR Belouizdad

OC Safi – Djoliba AC

