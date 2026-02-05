Several matches are on the schedule this weekend across African pitches, counting for the CAF Confederation Cup’s 5th matchday.
It’s decision time. As the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup enters its decisive phase, the fifth matchday this weekend promises to be explosive. Several marquee fixtures, from Tanzania to South Africa, via Egypt, will reshuffle the deck for qualification. The continent’s big names are on the field. Here’s the schedule.
The full schedule for CAF Confederation Cup matchday 5
Saturday, February 7:
4:00 PM: Azam FC – Maniema Union
Sunday, February 8:
Nairobi United – Wydad AC
1:00 PM: Otôho d’Oyo – Stellenbosch FC
ZESCO United – Zamalek
Kaizer Chiefs – Al Masry
San Pedro – USM Alger
4:00 PM: Singida Black Stars – CR Belouizdad
OC Safi – Djoliba AC
