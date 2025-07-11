3 things to know about Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè, Beninese journalist and activist

- Publicité-

In recent years, Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè has emerged as one of the most critical and engaged voices in the Beninese media landscape. As a citizen journalist, human rights defender, and whistleblower, he has made his mark with his investigations and daring stances, to the point of suffering exile for the past 07 years and currently facing legal prosecution.

Originally from Benin, Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè asserted himself early on as an independent journalist and advocate for fundamental rights. As editorial director of the investigative site Olofofo, he champions citizen journalism focused on defending public liberties. His investigations, often critical of Patrice Talon’s governance, have exposed him to numerous pressures. Forced into exile in 2019 in light of his stances, he relocated to Togo, continuing with his activities of citizen vigilance and denouncement of abuse. Despite the distance, he remains an influential voice on social media platforms, where he shares news, investigations, and reports on the situation in Benin.

1. Advocacy work in service of press freedom

Sossoukpè is best known for his work promoting freedom of speech and press freedom. Through his posts on social media and his info-site, he regularly denounces the abuses of power. In October 2024, he responded to the trial of three people accused of being his “informers,” by issuing a statement denouncing it as “judicial harassment” intended to “stifle critical voices.” In that statement, he called on authorities to release the accused, who he described as “wrongfully persecuted,” reaffirming his determination to “bring to light abuses and injustices” while protecting his sources.

On multiple instances, he has criticized the decline of public liberties in Benin in the media and on social media, warning against a “climate of fear” fostered by government “maneuvers” aiming to silence the press and whistleblowers. Viewed as a “whistleblower” by some observers, Sossoukpè contends that his role involves sharing “first-hand information” to inform the public.

For these reasons, he has frequently come into conflict with authorities, where in January 2025, the government spokesperson labeled his posts as destabilizing, and he was arrested in Abidjan (Ivory Coast) and extradited to Benin in July 2025. He was then taken into custody – his status as a critic of the government making him particularly vulnerable to political prosecutions.

2. Committed Journalist

As a journalist, Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè mainly collaborates with Olofofo, an investigative online media that he founded. He is one of its main writers and its editorial director. He regularly publishes investigations and analyses on politics, justice, and Beninese society.

In Olofofo, he particularly addresses security and terrorism issues in the north of the country, developments in parliamentary debates or even judicial cases like the Boko-Homéky case. He has also shared alerts from human rights defense organizations – such as Amnesty International on the conditions of detainees – which shows the impact of his citizen journalism.

On social media (especially Facebook), Sossoukpè has a large audience and shares his investigations as well as “citizen watches”. For instance, he broadcasts information about police abuses, embezzlements, or major political events in Benin. His journalistic work, often critical of the current power, draws the public’s interest and regularly sparks reactions, even from top government officials.

3. Recognized for his impact and consistency

At the national and international levels, Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè has received several honors for his activism and committed journalism. In 2017, he notably received the International Merit Excellence Award (year 2016/2017) from the Afrikanew Ubuntu Foundation, which honored him as the “best Beninese cyber-activist”. This award, given by a Pan-African NGO, commended his use of social media and online media to defend freedom and justice. Other observers and local media praise his consistency in denouncing infringements on fundamental rights and consider him one of the main advocates for freedom of expression in Benin.