2026 presidential election: the LD party’s duo of candidates will finally be unveiled in a few hours

The long wait is coming to an end. Barring a last-minute surprise, the party Les Démocrates (LD) will unveil on Monday, October 13, 2025, the presidential duo set to represent it in the April 12, 2026 presidential election.

After several postponements, the party’s National Council, the body empowered to validate this strategic choice, meets today in Abomey-Calavi to make a final decision.

According to sources close to the party, the selection committee’s report — which heard and evaluated the 34 applicants — was handed over Saturday to the party president, Boni Yayi. He will submit it today to the members of the National Council for validation. The body is made up of members of the High Council, the National Coordination, and representatives by electoral district and by commune.

Read also : 2026 presidential election in Benin: Romuald Wadagni receives provisional receipt for his candidacy submission

This meeting comes amid strong internal pressure and positioning battles within the main opposition force. The past days have been marked by intense exchanges to reach a consensus around the duo that will face the presidential camp.

After exchanges, a consensus finally emerged. The council announced for this Monday has just been opened by former president Boni Yayi, president of the party Les Démocrates.

The electoral calendar doesn’t leave much room, either. The Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) opened the filing of candidacies on October 10, and this phase ends on October 14 at midnight. By then, every political party must officially submit its ticket for the contest.