2026 presidential election: the FCBE’s candidate duo at CENA’s offices

It was exactly 5:11 PM when the duo from the party Forces Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE) entered the headquarters of the Commission électorale nationale autonome (CENA) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Candidate Paul Hounkpè and his running mate Judicaël Hounwanou came to complete the formalities of submitting their candidacy file for the April 2026 presidential election.

Surrounded by a few party officials, the duo was received by electoral officers, under the watchful eye of cameras and several journalists present on site.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

The submission of this file marks a new step for the opposition party, which thus completes its internal process for selecting its candidates.

After the Romuald Wadagni – Mariam Chabi Talata ticket and the Ouinsavi – Bello ticket, the FCBE becomes the third political party to officially submit its candidacy to the CENA for this presidential race.

Attention is now turning to the duo from the party Les Démocrates, expected later in the evening to finalize their submission before the official closing of candidacies at midnight.