2026 Presidential Election: Romuald Wadagni puts young people at the center of his vision for Benin

Highly anticipated, Romuald Wadagni delivered, this Saturday, October 4, 2025 in Parakou, his first public speech as the presidential movement’s candidate for the 2026 election.

It took place during the inauguration ceremony of the duo he forms with Mariam Chabi Talata, chosen by the four parties supporting President Patrice Talon.

In an atmosphere both solemn and enthusiastic, the Minister of State gave an address marked by realism and hope, centered on a major theme: Beninese youth.

Read also : 2026 Presidential Election: FCBE officially installs Paul Hounkpé and his running mate on October 11

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

“Young people of Benin, have confidence”

Addressing young people directly, Romuald Wadagni wanted to mark a turning point in his speech. “I would now like to speak to the youth,” he said, before calling for confidence and mobilization.

He reminded listeners that Benin is one of the youngest countries in the world, with “nearly 70% of the population under 25” and “one in two Beninese under 18.”

For him, the country’s future is being shaped “in our schools, our universities, but also in the hands of young creators, artists, entrepreneurs and innovators in agriculture, digital technology, and culture.”

Romuald Wadagni stressed the central role of youth in his social project. “Youth is our wealth, our strength, our future,” he hammered. Convinced that every young Beninese carries within them “an immense potential,” he believes the role of the State is to turn that energy into concrete opportunities.

“Our ambition is to ensure that every young person can succeed, work, and build their life in an environment of freedom, dignity and security,” he affirmed, promising to continue the momentum initiated under President Talon.

A new chapter for Benin

In the final part of his speech, Romuald Wadagni broadened his vision to the whole country, holding that Benin “is writing a new page of its history.” A history, he said, “built on solid foundations laid in recent years” and which must allow every citizen to “calmly build their future.”

The candidate closed his speech with a strong personal commitment: “I promise to serve Benin with integrity, courage and constancy.”

Attention now turns to the publication of his policy platform, which should set out the concrete measures aimed at youth, the central pillar of the vision he intends to embody for the country’s future.