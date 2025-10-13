2026 presidential election: Paul Hounkpè’s investiture postponed to October 19

Initially scheduled for October 11, 2025, the inauguration ceremony of Paul Hounkpè, designated candidate of Force cauris pour un Bénin émergent (Fcbe) for the 2026 presidential election, has finally been postponed to Sunday, October 19, 2025.

The decision was made at the end of the meeting of the party’s National Political Bureau, held this Wednesday, October 8, 2025. According to information gathered, the ceremony will take place in Cotonou, preceded the same day by a National Council meeting.

Before that date, several political events will punctuate the party’s agenda. Paul Hounkpè’s running mate is expected to be officially presented before Sunday, October 12, while the National Executive Bureau will meet on Saturday, October 18, on the eve of the inauguration, in the economic capital.

This postponement is part of an internal organizational effort aimed at fine-tuning the final arrangements around the FCBE leader’s candidacy.