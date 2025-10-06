2026 Presidential Election: Nourou-Dine Saka Saley Seeks the Democrats’ Nomination

Jurist and political analyst Nourou-Dine Saka Saley announced on Friday, October 3, 2025 during a live TikTok broadcast that he will be a candidate on the LD ticket for the 2026 presidential election.

In his announcement, he said he will submit his candidacy file this Saturday, October 4, at the headquarters of the party Les Démocrates for the April 2026 presidential election.

Saka Saley says he has met the party’s main requirements, notably obtaining the tax clearance certificate and assembling the electoral deposit of 25 million FCFA: this will be paid in the form of two certified checks, one for 20 million, the other for 5 million.

Read also : 2026 Presidential Election: FCBE officially installs Paul Hounkpé and his running mate on October 11

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

“I place my candidacy for the presidential election in your hands. I had to show you that I am ready to take on this challenge,” the candidate said, thus emphasizing his determination to defend his party’s colors.

On October 2, Les Démocrates announced that its National Council, responsible for selecting the party’s presidential ticket, will be held on October 11, 2025. Several figures could seek the nomination, but the outcome of this internal competition is expected in the coming days.

By positioning himself this way, Saka Saley intends to showcase his profile to the party base while entering the race for the opposition’s official candidacies.